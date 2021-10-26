Hush (HUSH) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. Hush has a total market cap of $723,887.93 and $59.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

