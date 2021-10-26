Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.