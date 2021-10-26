Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 90,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 390,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Icanic Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.