ICF International (ICFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.650-$4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.35-4.65 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. ICF International has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $102.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

