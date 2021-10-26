IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $219.96. The company had a trading volume of 299,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,208. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

