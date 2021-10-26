IG Gold (IGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,219.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $68,219.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 193.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

