IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $50.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGIFF. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of IGIFF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.29. 931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

