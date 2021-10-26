IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

