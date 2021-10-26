IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

