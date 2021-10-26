Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.150-$-0.080 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impinj stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Impinj were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.