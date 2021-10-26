Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox Sells 5,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBTX opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

