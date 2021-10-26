Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.23. 12,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

