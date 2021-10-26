Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

IBA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

