Infinitecoin Reaches Market Cap of $13.20 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $1,375.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

