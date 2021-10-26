Ink Trading Up 4.1% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Ink has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $414,144.29 and $9,637.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00073774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,848.80 or 1.00165629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.77 or 0.06822871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.