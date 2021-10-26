InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $343-$347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.54 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.