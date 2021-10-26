Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

INE opened at C$20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$170.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

