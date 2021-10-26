Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,481. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Inogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 161,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,201. The company has a market capitalization of $903.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.81 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

