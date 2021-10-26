Insider Selling: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,370,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,545,606.69.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$845,220.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20.

TSE CFW traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.82. 8,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.59. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CFW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.56.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

