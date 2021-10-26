Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $34,236,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $22,200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 166.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.