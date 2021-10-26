Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

