Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NSP traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. Insperity has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $125.29.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,224 shares of company stock worth $10,585,437. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

