Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Installed Building Products worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

