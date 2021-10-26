Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up 0.9% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $3,007,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $122.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,230. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

