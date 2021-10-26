Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New $6.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

