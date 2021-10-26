Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New $6.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.92.
Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.75.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
