Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 554,468 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $78,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Intel stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

