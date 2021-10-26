Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

