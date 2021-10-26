Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.55.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.