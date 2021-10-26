Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Intel by 8.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 124,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

