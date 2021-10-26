Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IVC opened at $4.57 on Friday. Invacare has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $159.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invacare by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invacare by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

