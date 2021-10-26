Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,326 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after acquiring an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

