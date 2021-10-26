Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $82,000 in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $383,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

