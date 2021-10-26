Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.