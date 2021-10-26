Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

IVZ stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. 189,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

