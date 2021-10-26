Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.36

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.