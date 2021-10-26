Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT):

10/18/2021 – Brilliant Earth Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Brilliant Earth Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Brilliant Earth Group is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Brilliant Earth Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Brilliant Earth Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Brilliant Earth Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Brilliant Earth Group is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Brilliant Earth Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.