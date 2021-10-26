Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $21,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

