Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 550,964 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Invitae worth $70,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $431,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $2,030,651 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVTA stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

