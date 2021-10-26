iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 3.84% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $207,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 86,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

