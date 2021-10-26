iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 452.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.44% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $400,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,884,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,687,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $162.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

