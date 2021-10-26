iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 232,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006,723. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

