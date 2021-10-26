iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.76

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 2837865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

