iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.79

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.79 and last traded at $165.52, with a volume of 1161939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

