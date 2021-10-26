iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.48 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

