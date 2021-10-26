iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $785,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,740,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,233,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 365,125 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

