ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.29. 15,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

