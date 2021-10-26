IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 298.50 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.91). 946,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,121,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IWG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IWG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 322.05.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

