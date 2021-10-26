J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -22.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.53.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

