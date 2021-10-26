Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

