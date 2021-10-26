JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBGS stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

